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Three Taverns Closing Decatur Flagship Brewery and Taproom After 13 Years
By Reid Ramsay,4 days ago
Three Taverns Brewery is suspending production at its original Decatur brewery and closing The Parlour, the taproom at 121 New Street in East Decatur Station, after 13 years. Founder Brian Purcell announced the decision Monday, Nov. 2, in a post on social media. He said the location is no longer financially feasible to operate, “barring an angel,” and that closing it will let the company keep going for years to come.