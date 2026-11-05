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Klay Thompson Explains Why He 'Feels Young Again' After Joining Heat, Says He's 'Locked In' on Diet
By Paul Kasabian,5 days ago
"It's been a tough start to the season," Thompson began. "But I feel like I'm enjoying my time very much. The competitiveness in this organization is second to none. I feel incredible. I feel young again for how hard they train me. I'm inspired that I have great seasons ahead. That's what Miami has done so far. It really has reinvigorated my spirit for the game."