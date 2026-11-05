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Fantasy: 10 moves to make ahead of Week 9
By Eric Patterson,5 days ago
Below, we'll highlight 10 moves to make ahead of Week 8, recommending who to start, sit, add, and drop, along with players to buy low or sell high in the trade market. Washington managers may be getting impatient with their wideout's production. He's totaled five catches and 80 yards over his last two outings, and prior to his 124-yard explosion against the Eagles in Week 5, Washington hauled in just one reception versus the Bengals in Week 4.