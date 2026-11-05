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Texans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
By Brian Hamilton,5 days ago
Two of the league’s bigger disappointments meet Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium when the Chargers (0-7) host the Texans (2-5). Los Angeles is the only team in the NFL without a win and are as a result, firmly entrenched in the cellar in the AFC West. Houston sits in second in the AFC South but are three games behind the first place Jaguars.