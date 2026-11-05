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Convicted felon in Yuba City caught with AR-15 and ammo
By Robert Sheridan,5 days ago
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested after investigators seized an AR-15 rifle and ammunition from two Yuba City homes on Oct. 27, 2026. The Special Investigations Unit, with help from the Yuba City Police Department and the Sutter County Sheriff's Department, executed search warrants at homes in the 1500 block of Tombi Way and the 800 block of Richland Road. The investigation focused on Hector Castaneda of Yuba City, who was suspected of illegally possessing a firearm.
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