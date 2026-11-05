undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LSI’s Lighting Sales Slip as Orders Slow
3 days ago
Steady quoting activity masks longer conversion cycles and softer non-residential demand. LSI Industries now owns a business that outsells its own lighting division. In the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, Royston Group, the retail fixture company LSI bought in March, contributed $72.4 million in sales. LSI’s entire Lighting segment brought in $64.8 million. That comparison will grab attention, but the more useful information for lighting people sits a few lines lower, where LSI describes what non-residential lighting demand looks like right now. Customers are still asking for quotes. They are taking longer to turn them into orders.