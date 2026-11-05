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The Soviet Orphanage with 1,100 Clean Sheets – But Still Children Went Without Fresh Linen
3 days ago
An image sourced to be of Russian street children in the 1920s. Source: Public domain, Журнал "Гость", 1927, №2 с.27 (Рига, Латвия), available here. In December 1935, inspectors entered a Soviet children's home near Moscow and found a scene that looked, at first, like an ordinary story of shortage. The children had gone twenty-eight days without bathing. They had also gone twenty-eight days without a change of underwear or bed linen. Beds were packed tightly together. There were not enough cups, so tea was served in plates.