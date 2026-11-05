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Detroit Tigers 2026 BYB preseason prospect list review #21-30
By Brandon Day,5 days ago
This is installment three of our look back at the 2026 BYB preseason prospect rankings and scouting reports for the Detroit Tigers. Typically, we don’t revisit each prospect on our rankings until we re-grade them for next year’s reports and rankings in the leadup to spring training. This year, with a potentially much longer offseason while the CBA negotiations go one, we thought we’d revisit the full rankings and just give a quick assessment of the year went for each player, what improvements they made, or still need to make, and whether their prospect stock is trending up, down, or neutral as the offseason begins.