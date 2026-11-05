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Fenway Insider Live: Sean McAdam on Red Sox options in free agency ahead of potential lockout, more
By Sean McAdam, Lauren Campbell,5 days ago
MassLive's Fenway Insider Sean McAdam hosted a live mailbag Thursday, Nov. 5 to highlight the latest news from the Boston Red Sox. Throughout the mailbag, McAdam and MassLive sports reporter Lauren Campbell discussed the Red Sox' free agent options as the MLB lockout looms and much more. Tune in every...