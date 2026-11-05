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CEO Works Luncheon Recap: UX Research on a Startup Budget
By Guest User,4 days ago
On Wednesday, October 28, Santa Cruz Works hosted its latest CEO Works Luncheon, “Asking the Right Questions: User Research on a Startup Budget.” Local founders and business leaders came together over lunch to dig into a challenge every company faces, especially in the early stages: understanding what customers actually need when time and money are tight. The conversation focused on practical, affordable ways to gather meaningful feedback, avoid building the wrong thing, and turn customer insight into smarter decisions. Here’s a recap of what we learned, written by the presenter, Kelea Liscio.