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ASA Webinar Today at 2 p.m. ET: Recruiting With Integrity
By Marlene Hendrickson,5 days ago
This post was originally published on this site. ASA members are invited to tune in to a complimentary webinar today at 2 p.m. Eastern time—“Recruiting With Integrity: Ethical International Staffing.” International recruitment can solve your workforce gaps, or it can put your reputation on the line. Join this webinar to learn how health care staffing organizations can recruit.