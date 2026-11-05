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Sentencing Delayed Again For Former AG Mayoral Candidate 11.05.2026
5 days ago
Sentencing has been delayed once again for former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Gaea Powell. Powell has been convicted of seven felonies and one misdemeanor related to her 2022 and 2024 campaigns Arroyo Grande mayor. She chose to represent herself during her trial, despite the court advising her not to do so. Before her sentencing, she requested legal counsel. The court reappointed Andrew Jennings, the lawyer who was originally assigned to her case, for her legal counsel in this matter. But days later, Jennings declared a conflict, saying he cannot proceed as Powell’s attorney.