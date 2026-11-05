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New York's Strand Bookstore to repay nearly $1.5M after improperly receiving federal loan
By KIMBERLEE KRUESIJENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press,5 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York's beloved Strand Bookstore will pay back nearly $1.5 million after improperly applying for and receiving a pandemic-era small business loan even though it wasn't eligible, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to the DOJ, the Strand was ineligible because the owner,...