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Washoe County says thousands of ballots remain to be counted
By Kevin Sheridan,5 days ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Registrar of Voters says there are around 14,000 outstanding mail ballots left to be processed. They say 200 mail ballots are currently undergoing signature verification and 13,800 undergoing sorting, extraction and scanning. Around 2,300 provisional ballots remain under review for eligibility. Voters required...