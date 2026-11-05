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Revolution Wind in full commercial operation
By Nick Blenkey,5 days ago
In its latest interim report, Ørsted notes that it has completed the installation of the remaining wind turbines at the 704 MW Revolution Wind offshore wind farm and that last month the project achieved commercial operations under its offtake contracts with utilities in the states of Connecticut and Rhode Island. Ørsted also noted that it has completed installation of all wind turbine foundations at another U.S, wind farm, Sunrise Wind.
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