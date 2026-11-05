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Kodiak Fuels the Holiday with Protein-Packed White Chocolate Peppermint Muffin Mix, and Hot Cocoa and Gingerbread Muffin Cups
4 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah, November 5, 2026 / Kodiak, the brand known for its protein-packed, whole-grain breakfast and snack products, today announced the launch of three new winter-inspired products designed to bring festive fuel to the holiday season. On shelves now for a limited time, the new Peppermint White Chocolate Muffin Mix, Hot Cocoa with Candy Cane Muffin Cup and Gingerbread Muffin Cup prove that busy mornings and holiday cheer don’t have to mean compromising on real, high-quality ingredients.