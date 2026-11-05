undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Announces Highest Graduation Rate in 6 Years 11.05.2026
5 days ago
The Paso Robles joint unified school district is celebrating a new milestone following the release of 2026 California school dashboard data. The district says their graduation rate climbed to 94.5%, the highest level in six years. This is a 6.1% increase over the previous year, and exceeds the statewide average of 88.1%, according to the district. At the same time, the district says their suspension rate declined to 2.1%, below the statewide average of 2.7%. “The decline in suspensions does not mean the district is relaxing disciplinary standards or that students are no longer held accountable for their behavior,” according to the release: “Rather, it reflects a more comprehensive approach to student behavior that combines clear expectations, meaningful consequences, and targeted support.”