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Friendly competition, serious training: EMS teams face off in Dorchester County
By Gracie Kirschner,5 days ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services brought together emergency responders from across the region Thursday for its annual conference and competition, giving first responders a chance to sharpen their skills, learn from one another, and put their training to the test. The conference drew 140 attendees,...