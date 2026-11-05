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Chrissy Teigen to Join Nosh Live 2026 for an Exclusive Taste Radio Interview
By Nosh Staff,4 days ago
The Cravings founder sits down for an exclusive, on-stage Taste Radio conversation December 3 in Los Angeles. Chrissy Teigen, the bestselling cookbook author, entrepreneur and founder of modern food brand Cravings, will take the stage at Nosh Live L.A. for an exclusive live Taste Radio interview with Ray Latif, editor and producer of Taste Radio. The 25-minute conversation will take place from 11:00 to 11:25 a.m. on December 3, during the two-day event December 3–4 at the Marriott Marina del Rey.