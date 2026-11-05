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Paso Robles Police Apprehended Stolen Vehicle Suspect 11.05.2026
5 days ago
The Paso Robles police department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle earlier this week. Police received the report at about 9 pm on November 3rd, near the Paso Robles event center, 2198 Riverside avenue. Police say 36-year-old Joseph Armas, an unhoused person from Paso Robles, entered an unoccupied vehicle, attempting to steal it. Two bystanders tried stopping him, and Armas drove forward as the two were hanging onto the car. Both bystanders fell to the ground after he drove away. One suffered a cut to his head, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
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