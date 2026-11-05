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Construction begins on Gordo’s Travel Center in Karnes City
By Abby Tharp,5 days ago
KARNES CITY — Construction is underway on Gordo’s Travel Center, a new commercial hub bringing several national dining and beverage chains to town. The project, located at 1968 U.S. Highway 181, follows years in the making, according to the City of Karnes City. Earthwork is actively taking place at the site, where a roadside billboard announces the upcoming arrival alongside the center’s mascot.
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