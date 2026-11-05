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George West council welcomes new code officer, discusses residency requirements
By Dr. Janet M. Cunningham theprogress@southtexasnews.com,5 days ago
GEORGE WEST – The George West City Council introduced Johnny Berlanga as the new code enforcement officer during its Oct. 29 meeting and took several other business actions, including reappointing the city manager. Berlanga previously worked for the city, serving as its first code enforcement officer many years ago....
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