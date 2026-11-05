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Choral performance emphasizes gratitude with music
By Roxana Jorge Mederos,5 days ago
The stage at Zoellner Arts Center transformed into a cross-cultural fabrication of sound, poetry and instrumentation for the Lehigh music department’s fall choral showcase. Originally planned around the theme of human connection, the concert’s focus evolved over the semester into a broader exploration of presence and gratitude titled “What We Need is Here.”