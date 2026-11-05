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Yellow River Restoration Project Proposed for Plymouth’s River Park Square, Work Could Start in 2027
By Elena Cruz,4 days ago
The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission has filed an application and conceptual plans to restore a piece of the Yellow River at River Park Square in Plymouth. Work might begin in 2027, according to Marshall County Post. Executive Director Scott Pelath filed the paperwork for the...
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