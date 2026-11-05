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Pulse launches Colorado’s first 20 gigabit residential internet service
By Brad Randall,5 days ago
Loveland, Colorado — Pulse Fiber Internet, Loveland’s community-owned fiber-optic utility, announced the launch of its new 20 gigabits-per-second residential internet service, making Pulse the first provider in Colorado to offer a symmetrical 20 Gig connection to homes. The introduction of the 20 Gig tier marks a significant milestone for the internet provider’s fiber network and reinforces Pulse’s role as a regional technology leader.