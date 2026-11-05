undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Glitter, gold and growth: A vulnerable reflection with Jessie Diggins
By EBS Staff,5 days ago
Editor’s Note: The content of this article contains discussion of eating disorders and suicide. Around 3,000 people eagerly filled the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Oct. 29 to hear from Jessie Diggins, a renowned American Nordic skier. Student-athletes from elementary school to college, parents and community members were in attendance to hear from the athlete. The event was hosted by Bridger Ski Foundation (BSF) and the Office of the Dean of Students.