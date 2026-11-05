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Plaskett's Transition Chief of Staff Has Federal Bribery Conviction, Nine-Year Prison Sentence; Governor-elect Says “He Has Served His Sentence”
5 days ago
Dean Plaskett, former DPNR commissioner and newly named chief of staff of the Plaskett–Potter transition team, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bribery and obstruction convictions. Governor-elect Stacey Plaskett's decision to include Dean Plaskett as chief of staff of her transition team is drawing scrutiny over...