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John Summit brings Experts Only to Big Sky for two headline shows, March 13-14
By EBS Staff,5 days ago
Event marks Montana debut for John Summit and the exclusive Experts Only ski weekender in the U.S. in 2027. Experts Only is heading to Big Sky. John Summit Presents Experts Only Big Sky will take over the Big Sky Events Arena for two headline shows on Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14, 2027. It will be John Summit’s first time performing in Montana and the only Experts Only ski weekender in the U.S. in 2027.
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