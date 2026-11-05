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Rapid Transit ridership increasing
5 days ago
RAPID CITY, SD—Rapid Transit System (RTS) has released its October ridership report, reflecting a total of 27,307 passenger trips recorded by Rapid Transit System during the month, a 3% increase over the ridership numbers from the same month a year ago. The overall ridership number for October is nearly 10,000 more passenger trips than the number recorded for the same month five years ago in 2021 (17,432) – a 57% increase.