undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Head of Justice Department office on Civil Rights resigns
By Ryan Lucas,2 days ago
The head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, Harmeet Dhillon, is out after 18 tumultuous months in charge. The head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, Harmeet Dhillon, is out after 18 tumultuous months in charge, during which she radically reshaped the unit's mission, oversaw the mass exodus of career staff, and aggressively pursued President Trump's agenda.