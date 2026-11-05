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No jail time for Cuyahoga County man in Warren police chase
By Zach Mosca, Multimedia Producer,5 days ago
WARREN - A Cuyahoga County man who led Warren police on a chase in March won’t spend any time behind bars. An employee in Judge Ronald Rice’s court told 21 News that 23-year-old Alexander Solorzano Benavides was sentenced to three years of probation and a stay at NEOCAP on charges of failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer and possessing criminal tools.
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