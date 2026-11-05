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Swimming Canada Reports $799K Surplus For 2025-26, More Than Doubling Previous Year
By James Sutherland,3 days ago
Swimming Canada nearly doubled its surplus and reported a significant increase in spending on competition and competition support in 2025-26. Swimming Canada nearly doubled its surplus from the previous year and reported a significant increase in spending on competition and competition support, according to its 2025-26 financials. Swimming Canada recently...