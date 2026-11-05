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Warren man sentenced for shooting that led to standoff
By Zach Mosca, Multimedia Producer,5 days ago
WARREN - A Warren man who pleaded guilty last month in connection with a shooting that led to a standoff has learned his fate on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office tells 21 News that 41-year-old Jhveeti Street was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison on charges of felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification and having weapons under disability.
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