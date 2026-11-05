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Arkansas State forward Kennedy Horn selected to All-SBC Women’s Soccer Team
By A-State Athletics,5 days ago
Senior forward Kennedy Horn earns conference-wide recognition with a third team all-conference selection. Starting all 16 games and playing 1,130 minutes, Horn scored seven goals and two assists to lead the team with 16 points. A .545 shot on goal percentage, Horn netted two game-winning goals against Southern Indiana (Sep. 3) and against ULM (Sep. 27).
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