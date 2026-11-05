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Bedford man arrested on multiple felony drug and firearm charges following search of his residence
5 days ago
BEDFORD — A Bedford man was arrested on multiple felony charges Monday morning after Bedford Police Department officers executing a search warrant at a Windsor Drive residence uncovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, syringes, and several firearms. According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Officer Michael Bell, 40-year-old Cory Thomas...
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