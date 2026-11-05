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City seeks resident input on internet access, affordability, and digital skills
5 days ago
BLOOMINGTON – In the coming days, the City of Bloomington will mail a survey to 6,000 randomly selected households. Residents who receive the survey can be assured that it is an official City initiative and are encouraged to complete it. The survey covers internet access and affordability, devices, and digital skills and will help guide the City’s efforts to improve digital opportunity across Bloomington.