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Quick Hits | Bengals Stars Find Their Feet In Soccer World
By Geoff Hobson,5 days ago
MADRID _ If lockers are omens, center Ted Karras is going to lead the Bengals offensive line to the Super Bowl title. When the Bengals showed up for Thursday's practice at La Ciudad del Futbol (The Football City), Karras discovered he had the locker of Spanish soccer teen sensation Lamine Yamal, one of the players who led Spain to the World Cup back in July.