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Knowlton Elementary School Sees Strong ELA Scores; For Math, It’s Complicated
By Chip O'Chang, Contributing Writer,5 days ago
It’s test score presentation season, that time of year when public schools announce the results of last spring’s New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA). Knowlton presented its spring 2026 results at the October 19 Board of Education meeting. Harrowing as the public presentation may be, Knowlton has reason...