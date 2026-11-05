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Salisbury Police Search for Woman Last Seen Walking Her German Shepherd
By Mike Chen,4 days ago
Salisbury Beach State Reservation — Reported Frequented Search Location. Salisbury police are searching for a woman who disappeared while out walking her dog, and they've called in extra help to comb the area around Salisbury Beach. Kim Naro was last seen leaving her home on Old Town Way around noon on Wednesday, walking her long-haired German shepherd, according to police.