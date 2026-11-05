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All infants should be vaccinated against Hep B, immunization advisory committee says
By The Canadian Press,5 days ago
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization now recommends that all infants receive vaccination against hepatitis B. The expert committee says infants can receive the shot within the first 24 hours of birth or at their first routine childhood immunization appointment at two months of age. Babies in Canada get their...
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