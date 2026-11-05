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Boys Soccer – Cari and the Hornets ‘gutted’ following season-ending loss to Northampton in District XI semifinals
By Scott Johnston,5 days ago
They often say that the sport of soccer can be cruel at times. Unfortunately for Emmaus this post-season, they found that out not once, but twice. And with the same result. After having come up short in their quest to win back-to-back league championships in a 1-0 semifinal loss to Freedom at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown less than two weeks ago in a game that was decided by penalty kicks (4-3), Emmaus quickly refocused its attention towards a much bigger goal – playing for a District XI 4A championship.