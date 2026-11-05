undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
RedHawks announce George Tsamis as the fifth Manager in franchise history
By James McCarty,5 days ago
FARGO — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have announced George Tsamis as the fifth manager in team history ahead of the 2027 season. Tsamis is one of the winningest independent league managers in history, bringing with him a 1442-1227 record and six championships over 28 seasons as a manager. He ranks third all-time in indy ball wins, behind only Butch Hobson and Greg Tagert.