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Boston Schools Paperwork Mistake Costs English Football Its Playoff Spot
By Mike Chen,5 days ago
English/New Mission football won the Boston City League by beating O’Bryant on October 30, but the Eagles won’t be playing in the MIAA postseason. Boston Public Schools has admitted that nobody in the district submitted the O’Bryant game into the state’s scheduling system, a clerical slip that left the team one game short of tournament eligibility despite the on-field victory.