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New 18-Acre Historic District Could Ease Boston Office-to-Housing Conversions
By Sam Cavanaugh,4 days ago
A proposed 18-acre historic district in Boston’s Financial District is moving toward federal review, but its effect on office-to-housing conversions would depend on more than whether a building falls within its boundaries. The Massachusetts Historical Commission voted to advance the proposed Exchange District to the National Park Service for final review and potential listing on the National Register of Historic Places. If listed, the district could make qualifying rehabilitation projects eligible to seek state and federal historic tax credits.