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Durkan Chokes Up as Crime Lab Debate Turns Personal at Boston Council
By Sam Cavanaugh,5 days ago
A routine Boston City Council agenda item about crime lab staffing turned into an emotional standoff this week when Councilor Sharon Durkan identified herself as a past victim of sexual assault and objected to framing the debate around whether councilors care about victims, calling that framing offensive. The exchange led Council President Liz Breadon to jump to a different filing to give Durkan time to compose herself, and the crime lab resolution ultimately got sent to committee for a hearing rather than an immediate vote.