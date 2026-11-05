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Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department Welcomes New Members
2 days ago
The Beltsville Volunteer Fire Department is proud to welcome several new members to our family. We are extremely excited to have them join our ranks. 1. Travis P., who is a PG County volunteer fire service veteran who has served in many roles, including Chief of his past department. Travis has already taken a leadership role and is helping grow and expand our membership including the addition of his daughter Ashlyn.2. Ashlyn P., a high school student who is joining with her dad Travis. Ashlyn recently completed her EMT training through a school program and is an enthusiastic EMS member looking forward to providing primary patient care when she turns 18..3. Briana G., a Beltsville resident and UMD Sophomore Pre-med major. Briana recently completed a summer EMT class that compresses 6 months of medical curriculum into a 9 week class, attending 5 days per week. Briana is looking forward to passing her National Registry certification exam and gaining experience on the ambulance to achieve primary patient care responsibility.4. Laila J., A high school senior who is working through the County screening process. Laila is already very active in participating, in a limited manner, in our duty nights and public activities.
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