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Senator Ted Cruz joins groundbreaking for B-21 facility at Dyess Air Force Base
By KTXS Staff,5 days ago
ABILENE, Texas — Sen. Ted Cruz spoke Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a $78 million facility at Dyess Air Force Base dedicated to the B-21 Raider mission. The 46,000-square-foot Mission Planning Facility will support operational planning and communications as Dyess prepares to become the B-21’s third main operating base, according to the project description. Construction is beginning on what officials described as the first military construction project at Dyess built exclusively for the B-21 mission.