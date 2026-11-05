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Concord's Middlesex School Opens 106,000-Square-Foot Curtis Center Field House
By Benjamin Cortez,2 days ago
Middlesex School says its new Curtis Center is finished and ready for student use on the school’s Concord campus. The two-story, 106,000-square-foot facility brings athletic, fitness, and student gathering spaces together, including courts, a turf practice area, an indoor track, locker rooms, and places to study. Erland Construction completed...