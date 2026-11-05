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Gritman Medical Center Awarded $11.6 Million in Federal Rural Healthcare Funding
By Evan Ellis,5 days ago
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has been awarded $11.6 million in federal funding to improve rural healthcare. The money comes from the Rural Health Transformation Program, which was created through President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” Idaho Governor Brad Little announced the grants, which will help Gritman purchase new CT, MRI and ultrasound machines, upgrade surgical and laboratory equipment, and renovate clinic space for patient care. The funding will also pay for hospital heating and cooling improvements, new defibrillators and technology upgrades.