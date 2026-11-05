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Swimming and Diving Eyes Busy Weekend
By Jack Grupka,4 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The UIC swimming and diving program will travel to Terre Haute, Ind. on Friday as the women compete in a tri-meet against Indiana State and Evansville, while the men compete in a dual meet against Evansville at the Vigo County Aquatic Center. On Saturday both programs will take on Ball State at the Lewellen Aquatic Center in Muncie, Ind. in a dual meet. The meet Friday is set to begin at 2:00 PM (CT) and Saturday at 11:00 AM (CT).